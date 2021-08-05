Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.65 Million Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,583 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 22.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,326,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $308,737,000 after acquiring an additional 620,080 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Autoliv by 19.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,668,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $154,924,000 after purchasing an additional 276,921 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Autoliv by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,395,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,506,000 after purchasing an additional 27,707 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Autoliv during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,676,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $1,941,324.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,807,906.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ALV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.69.

NYSE:ALV opened at $97.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.87. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $66.49 and a one year high of $108.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.18). Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 78.73%.

Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

