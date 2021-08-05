Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,825 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APOG. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 1,688.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 143.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APOG opened at $38.70 on Thursday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $43.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.80 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APOG. DA Davidson increased their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

In other news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $47,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

