Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New Investment in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPR. FIL Ltd raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 152,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 14,991 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 384,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,041,000 after acquiring an additional 43,578 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,655,000 after purchasing an additional 274,847 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $734,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 937,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,667,000 after purchasing an additional 499,013 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on SPR shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

SPR opened at $40.50 on Thursday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $53.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.10.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.35. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a negative return on equity of 64.00%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.28) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is -0.70%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

