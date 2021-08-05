Captrust Financial Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,355,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,343,000 after buying an additional 390,665 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 47,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 204.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 30,832 shares during the period. 53.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ HBNC opened at $16.79 on Thursday. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The stock has a market cap of $737.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 12.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.99%.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

