AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 26,266 Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,266 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of TrueCar worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in TrueCar by 43.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,228,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,448,000 after acquiring an additional 981,452 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in TrueCar in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TrueCar by 22.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 16,920 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in TrueCar by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,606,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,948,000 after acquiring an additional 128,625 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in TrueCar by 50.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,026,000 after acquiring an additional 703,363 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TrueCar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.78 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.13. TrueCar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $6.47.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. TrueCar had a net margin of 29.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. TrueCar’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Buce sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $28,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,884.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeff Swart sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 333,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,879.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,053 shares of company stock valued at $462,833. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.19.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.