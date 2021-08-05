Man Group plc Has $331,000 Position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Man Group plc increased its position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 133.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,668 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEN. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 40,678 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 21,033 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,268,000 after buying an additional 97,054 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 423,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 621,858 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $8,786,853.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

TEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Tenneco stock opened at $16.92 on Thursday. Tenneco Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.57.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a positive return on equity of 50.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenneco Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

