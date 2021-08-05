JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Trading Up 3.4%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) shares rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.66 and last traded at $56.63. Approximately 9,333 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,525,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.75.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JKS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. JinkoSolar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. JinkoSolar’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 652.4% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 77,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 67,200 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 19.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 40.1% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 52,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 14,992 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in JinkoSolar during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 13.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 167,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after buying an additional 20,195 shares during the period. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Company Profile (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.