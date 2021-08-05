Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$24.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$24.93.

TSE INE opened at C$20.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.04, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of C$18.37 and a twelve month high of C$32.48. The firm has a market cap of C$3.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -62.88%.

In other Innergex Renewable Energy news, Director Daniel Lafrance acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.73 per share, with a total value of C$37,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$693,010.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

