Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to Outperform

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have C$52.00 target price on the stock.

SJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Stella-Jones from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Stella-Jones from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$56.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$54.39.

SJ stock opened at C$43.00 on Wednesday. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of C$41.89 and a 12 month high of C$54.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 3.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.99. The stock has a market cap of C$2.81 billion and a PE ratio of 12.08.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$623.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$528.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stella-Jones will post 3.6316564 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

