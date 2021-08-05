Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Upgraded at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$7.75 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$7.50.

YRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Peel Hunt cut their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold to C$8.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a C$5.22 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold to C$7.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.05.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of YRI opened at C$5.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.61 billion and a PE ratio of 21.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.60. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.05 and a 12 month high of C$9.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.