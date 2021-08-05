Zacks Investment Research Lowers Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) to Hold

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plus Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company’s product candidate consists of DocePLUS which are in clinical stage. Plus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

PSTV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ:PSTV opened at $1.93 on Thursday. Plus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $5.42. The company has a market cap of $40.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Plus Therapeutics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Plus Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) by 202.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,051 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.22% of Plus Therapeutics worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plus Therapeutics (PSTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.