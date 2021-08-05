Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Trading Up 14.6%

Shares of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) rose 14.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.81 and last traded at $22.81. Approximately 99 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 38,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.

AMAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen began coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.30 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ambrx Biopharma stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of Ambrx Biopharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

