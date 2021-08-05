Motive Capital (NYSE:MOTV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 11,437 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 25,053 shares.The stock last traded at $9.73 and had previously closed at $9.72.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Motive Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Motive Capital during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Motive Capital in the first quarter worth $503,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Motive Capital in the first quarter worth $861,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motive Capital in the first quarter valued at $932,000. Institutional investors own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

Motive Capital Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as MCF2 Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Motive Capital Corp in November 2020.

