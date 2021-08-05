Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the June 30th total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 589,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

RJF stock opened at $128.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.20. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $138.56.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.58%. As a group, analysts predict that Raymond James will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total transaction of $245,939.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,133.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $302,244.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at $841,281.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,122 shares of company stock worth $819,783 over the last quarter. 10.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its position in Raymond James by 4.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 3.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,615,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 87.8% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 4.2% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 6.1% in the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 8,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.77.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

