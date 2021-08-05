Short Interest in Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Drops By 13.1%

Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,098,000 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the June 30th total of 1,263,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,196.0 days.
OTCMKTS TRAUF opened at $10.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.78. Transurban Group has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $11.44.
About Transurban Group
Featured Story: What are economic reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Transurban Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transurban Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.