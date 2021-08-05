Short Interest in Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Drops By 13.1%

Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,098,000 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the June 30th total of 1,263,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,196.0 days.

OTCMKTS TRAUF opened at $10.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.78. Transurban Group has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $11.44.

About Transurban Group

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 20 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area of Virginia, the United States; and Montreal, Canada. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

