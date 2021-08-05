Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) Short Interest Down 13.2% in July

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 613,600 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the June 30th total of 707,300 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on Nemaura Medical from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

NASDAQ:NMRD opened at $7.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.29. The company has a market capitalization of $167.12 million, a PE ratio of -29.88 and a beta of -0.39. Nemaura Medical has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $17.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Nemaura Medical by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nemaura Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Nemaura Medical by 283.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 14,279 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Nemaura Medical by 10.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nemaura Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Nemaura Medical Company Profile

Nemaura Medical Inc, a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. The company provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients.

