Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) Short Interest Down 13.2% in July

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 613,600 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the June 30th total of 707,300 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on Nemaura Medical from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.
NASDAQ:NMRD opened at $7.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.29. The company has a market capitalization of $167.12 million, a PE ratio of -29.88 and a beta of -0.39. Nemaura Medical has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $17.40.
Nemaura Medical Company Profile
Nemaura Medical Inc, a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. The company provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients.
