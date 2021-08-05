D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 47.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 318,234 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.87% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 522,589 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 81,634 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,856,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after buying an additional 1,114,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,840,000. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADMS. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.06.

In other Adamas Pharmaceuticals news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $31,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMS opened at $5.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $9.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.59 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

