3,836 Shares in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BATRA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 29,581 shares during the last quarter. 1060 Capital LLC grew its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. 1060 Capital LLC now owns 42,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 348.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 40,043 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 425,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,140,000 after purchasing an additional 54,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 414,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 17,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $772,164.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Rapley sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $50,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,654 shares of company stock worth $877,269.

Shares of BATRA stock opened at $25.86 on Thursday. The Liberty Braves Group has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $34.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative net margin of 110.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter.

The Liberty Braves Group Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

