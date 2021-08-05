Eaton Vance Management Purchases Shares of 2,500 Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNCL. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 302.7% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,320,000 after buying an additional 342,755 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 791,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,738,000 after buying an additional 315,904 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 338,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,548,000 after buying an additional 166,428 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 983,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,118,000 after buying an additional 131,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 149,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after buying an additional 122,486 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNCL stock opened at $52.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.56. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $54.88.

