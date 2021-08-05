171,648 Shares in Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) Bought by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 171,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Growth during the first quarter worth $2,003,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Growth during the first quarter worth $1,984,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Growth during the first quarter worth $1,984,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Growth during the first quarter worth $1,589,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Growth during the first quarter worth $3,476,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AGGRU opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.99. Agile Growth Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

Agile Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

