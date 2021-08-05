Eaton Vance Management Purchases New Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 250.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in United Airlines by 41.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the first quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. boosted their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.26.

United Airlines stock opened at $45.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.36. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($9.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

