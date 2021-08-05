Michael Doogue Sells 8,913 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $248,761.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,141.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Michael Doogue also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 1st, Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $243,681.42.
- On Wednesday, May 26th, Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $232,183.65.
Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $28.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.94. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.94.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,512,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,032,000 after buying an additional 2,438,310 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,342,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at about $46,030,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 137.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,719,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth about $28,228,000. Institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.13.
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
