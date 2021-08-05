Michael Doogue Sells 8,913 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $248,761.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,141.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Doogue also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $243,681.42.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $232,183.65.

Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $28.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.94. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,512,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,032,000 after buying an additional 2,438,310 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,342,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at about $46,030,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 137.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,719,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth about $28,228,000. Institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

