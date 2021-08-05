Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €16.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ENGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Engie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. DZ Bank set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.10 ($18.94) price objective on Engie in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on Engie in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €15.53 ($18.27).

Shares of ENGI stock opened at €11.52 ($13.55) on Wednesday. Engie has a 52-week low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 52-week high of €15.16 ($17.84). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €11.79.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

