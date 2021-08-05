Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Given a €2.20 Price Target at Baader Bank

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2021

Baader Bank set a €2.20 ($2.59) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HDD has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Warburg Research set a €2.20 ($2.59) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of HDD stock opened at €1.83 ($2.15) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €1.91. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €0.47 ($0.55) and a 52 week high of €2.17 ($2.55). The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.75. The firm has a market cap of $555.72 million and a P/E ratio of -13.72.

About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?

Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.