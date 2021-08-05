Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Given a €2.20 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €2.20 ($2.59) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HDD has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Warburg Research set a €2.20 ($2.59) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of HDD stock opened at €1.83 ($2.15) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €1.91. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €0.47 ($0.55) and a 52 week high of €2.17 ($2.55). The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.75. The firm has a market cap of $555.72 million and a P/E ratio of -13.72.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

