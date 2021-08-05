Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €7.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CBK. UBS Group set a €4.80 ($5.65) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.80 ($6.82) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.60 ($6.59) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Commerzbank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €5.84 ($6.87).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

ETR CBK opened at €5.13 ($6.03) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion and a PE ratio of -2.55. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a twelve month high of €6.87 ($8.08). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €6.03.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.