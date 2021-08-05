Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €133.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($156.47) price objective on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RHM. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €126.00 ($148.24) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Rheinmetall has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €114.18 ($134.33).

ETR RHM opened at €82.02 ($96.49) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €83.10. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of €61.08 ($71.86) and a 12-month high of €93.80 ($110.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 391.67.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

