Man Group plc Trims Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 69.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,271 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,215,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,655,000 after purchasing an additional 801,494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Federated Hermes by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,396,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,010,000 after acquiring an additional 149,986 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Federated Hermes by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,842,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,680,000 after acquiring an additional 102,940 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth about $38,657,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 18.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,582,000 after purchasing an additional 211,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

FHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Federated Hermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $31,222.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 316,445 shares in the company, valued at $10,040,799.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 35,293 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $1,174,198.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 529,607 shares in the company, valued at $17,620,024.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,649 shares of company stock worth $1,412,625 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $31.65 on Thursday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.34 and a 52 week high of $34.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 27.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

