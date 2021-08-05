Man Group plc Acquires Shares of 5,132 Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Hess by 4.0% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 4.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Hess by 38.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Hess by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HES shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Hess in a report on Monday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.56.

HES opened at $71.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of -133.09 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.49. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $91.09.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.13%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $733,147.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,506,338.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $485,974.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,953.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,278 shares of company stock worth $14,605,122. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

