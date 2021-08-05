Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,568 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 12.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 9,419 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $499,000. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 166,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,169 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 15,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $597,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $14.21 on Thursday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $33.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.52% and a negative net margin of 116.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $139,796.44. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

