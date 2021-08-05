27,730 Shares in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 27,730 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Archrock in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archrock in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Archrock in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Archrock in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Archrock in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $8.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.84. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 2.20. Archrock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Archrock had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 5.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Archrock’s payout ratio is 126.09%.

In other news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 64,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $625,821.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 239,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,318,046 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archrock

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

