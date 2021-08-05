Analyzing Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Abbott Laboratories and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abbott Laboratories 1 2 13 0 2.75 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries 1 7 2 0 2.10

Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus price target of $124.67, indicating a potential upside of 2.55%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus price target of $11.44, indicating a potential upside of 14.44%. Given Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is more favorable than Abbott Laboratories.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.0% of Abbott Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Abbott Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Abbott Laboratories has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Abbott Laboratories and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abbott Laboratories 15.85% 27.00% 12.39% Teva Pharmaceutical Industries -23.98% 23.88% 5.28%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Abbott Laboratories and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abbott Laboratories $34.61 billion 6.24 $4.50 billion $3.65 33.31 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries $16.66 billion 0.66 -$3.99 billion $2.45 4.08

Abbott Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Teva Pharmaceutical Industries. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Abbott Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Abbott Laboratories beats Teva Pharmaceutical Industries on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products. The Nutritional Products segment caters to the worldwide sales of adult and pediatric nutritional products. The Diagnostic Products segment markets diagnostic systems and tests for blood banks, hospitals, commercial laboratories, and alternate-care testing sites. The Medical Devices segment includes electrophysiology, heart failure, vascular and structural heart devices for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes care products for people with diabetes, as well as neuromodulation devices for the management of chronic pain and movement disorders. The company was founded by Wallace Calvin Abbott in 1888 and is headquartered in Abbott Park, IL.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams. It also develops, manufactures, and sells active pharmaceutical ingredients. In addition, it focuses on the central nervous system, pain, respiratory, and oncology areas. Its products in the central nervous system and pain area include Copaxone for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; AJOVY for the preventive treatment of migraine; and AUSTEDO for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington disease. The company's products in the respiratory market comprise ProAir, QVAR, ProAir Digihaler, AirDuo Digihaler, and ArmonAir Digihaler, BRALTUS, CINQAIR/CINQAERO, DuoResp Spiromax, and AirDuo RespiClick/ArmonAir RespiClick for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its products in the oncology market include Bendeka, Treanda, Granix, Trisenox, Lonquex, and Tevagrastim/Ratiograstim. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.