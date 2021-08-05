Jane Street Group LLC Takes $259,000 Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Banner by 1,661.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 37,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 35,450 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banner by 305.4% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 18,812 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Banner by 61.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 26,506 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Banner by 4.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,480,000 after acquiring an additional 60,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banner by 110.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 16,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Banner alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $52.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.68. Banner Co. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $60.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.45. Banner had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 48.66%.

In other news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $52,308.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,467.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Banner Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.