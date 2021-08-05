California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) by 75.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,823 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of iTeos Therapeutics worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Matthew Gall purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.09 per share, with a total value of $130,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yvonne Mcgrath sold 7,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $173,759.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,759.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,800 in the last ninety days. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $24.93 on Thursday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $47.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.14 million and a P/E ratio of -8.66.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. Equities analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ITOS. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

