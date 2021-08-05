FBC (OTCMKTS:FBCD) and The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Critical Review

FBC (OTCMKTS:FBCD) and The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) are both communication services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FBC and The Interpublic Group of Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FBC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Interpublic Group of Companies $9.06 billion 1.54 $351.10 million $1.73 20.55

The Interpublic Group of Companies has higher revenue and earnings than FBC.

Profitability

This table compares FBC and The Interpublic Group of Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FBC N/A N/A N/A The Interpublic Group of Companies 7.91% 34.27% 5.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for FBC and The Interpublic Group of Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FBC 0 0 0 0 N/A The Interpublic Group of Companies 0 4 5 0 2.56

The Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus price target of $32.60, indicating a potential downside of 8.32%. Given The Interpublic Group of Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Interpublic Group of Companies is more favorable than FBC.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.8% of The Interpublic Group of Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of The Interpublic Group of Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The Interpublic Group of Companies beats FBC on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

FBC Company Profile

FBC Holding, Inc. engages in the development and sale of vinyl collectible toys and related products. The company primarily offers flow boards, flow saucers, and snow skates. It serves artists and the toy industry through retailers and wholesale accounts, as well as through online. The company also has a strategic relationship with Large International Sourcing Company for the development and manufacture of a health and wellness product. FBC Holding, Inc. is based in Gardena, California.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services. It also provides various diversified services, including meeting and event production, sports and entertainment marketing, corporate and brand identity, and strategic marketing consulting. The company was formerly known as McCann-Erickson Incorporated and changed its name to The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. in January 1961. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

