Insider Selling: Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Director Sells $146,285.00 in Stock

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $288,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

EQR stock opened at $84.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.22. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $85.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.69. The firm has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EQR. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Equity Residential by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

