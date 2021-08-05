Rebecca B. Robertson Sells 1,500 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $161,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $105.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.75. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -228.26 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.11.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TNDM shares. Barclays started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

