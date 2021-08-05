Rebecca B. Robertson Sells 1,500 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $161,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $105.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.75. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -228.26 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.11.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.