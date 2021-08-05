Alison Bauerlein Sells 1,397 Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Stock

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 1,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total value of $112,221.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,014 shares in the company, valued at $965,084.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alison Bauerlein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, Alison Bauerlein sold 8,235 shares of Inogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $658,882.35.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Alison Bauerlein sold 9,632 shares of Inogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $722,592.64.

Shares of INGN stock opened at $82.26 on Thursday. Inogen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $82.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -373.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair raised Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 99,833 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 1st quarter worth about $3,939,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 1st quarter worth about $417,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

