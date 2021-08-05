Insider Buying: Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) CEO Buys $189,200.00 in Stock

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.92 per share, for a total transaction of $189,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $18.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.63. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 230.45% and a net margin of 6.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Sally Beauty by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,797 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,638,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,360,000 after buying an additional 62,604 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 624,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after buying an additional 105,023 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 38,577 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

