Hans John Rasmussen Sells 17,500 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Stock

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CDE stock opened at $6.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.79. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CDE shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coeur Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $25,673,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 366.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,422,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,543 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,473,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,936,000 after acquiring an additional 993,070 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 516.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,153,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after acquiring an additional 966,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condire Management LP bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at $8,672,000. 60.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

