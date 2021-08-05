Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $107.11, but opened at $103.99. Leidos shares last traded at $101.03, with a volume of 1,967 shares trading hands.

The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 24.30%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LDOS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Leidos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

In other news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 14.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,973,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,345,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,618 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Leidos by 11.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $380,685,000 after acquiring an additional 407,307 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Leidos by 23.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,842,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,335,000 after acquiring an additional 542,304 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Leidos by 9.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,498,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $240,582,000 after acquiring an additional 221,781 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,168,000 after acquiring an additional 45,537 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.17.

Leidos Company Profile (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

