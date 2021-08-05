California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 16,603 Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) by 70.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,603 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Annexon were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANNX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Annexon by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Annexon by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Annexon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Annexon by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Annexon by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Annexon stock opened at $20.38 on Thursday. Annexon, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $38.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.50.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts expect that Annexon, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $77,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $122,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas Love sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $83,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,250 shares of company stock worth $483,853. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Annexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Annexon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

