Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aurora Mobile Limited designs and develops software solutions. It offers a mobile platform which offers push notification, instant messaging, analytics and short message service and sharing solutions. Aurora Mobile Limited is based in Shenzen, China. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on JG. Oppenheimer began coverage on Aurora Mobile in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Aurora Mobile in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of JG opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $273.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.93. Aurora Mobile has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $11.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.30 million. Aurora Mobile had a negative return on equity of 44.29% and a negative net margin of 51.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Aurora Mobile will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JG. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Aurora Mobile during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Aurora Mobile during the 1st quarter valued at $2,100,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Mobile during the 1st quarter valued at $2,399,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aurora Mobile by 3,195.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 89,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Mobile during the 1st quarter valued at $765,000. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile developer service provider in China. The company provides push notification, one-click verification, and APP traffic monetization services. Its vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.

