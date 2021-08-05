ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €43.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MT. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ArcelorMittal has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €36.36 ($42.77).

ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 1 year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

