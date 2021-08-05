The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Honest Company is a digitally-native, mission-driven brand focused on leading the clean lifestyle movement, creating a community for conscious consumers and seeking to disrupt multiple consumer product categories. They have been dedicated to developing clean, sustainable, effective and thoughtfully designed products. Their integrated multi-category product architecture is intentionally designed to serve their consumers every day, at every age and through every life stage, no matter where they are on their journey. Their three categories are Diapers and Wipes, Skin and Personal Care and Household and Wellness. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HNST. Guggenheim cut shares of The Honest from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Honest from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Honest has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:HNST opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The Honest has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.66.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $81.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that The Honest will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in The Honest in the second quarter worth about $19,925,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in The Honest during the second quarter worth about $8,074,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC bought a new stake in The Honest during the second quarter worth about $4,524,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Honest during the second quarter worth about $570,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in The Honest during the second quarter worth about $345,000.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

