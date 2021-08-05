Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $40.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Green Plains Inc. is vertically integrated producer, marketer and distributer of ethanol. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Corn Oil Production, Agribusiness, and Marketing and Distribution. It produces ethanol and co-products, such as wet, modified wet or dried distillers grains, as well as extracts non-edible corn oil. The company is also involved in buying and selling bulk grain primarily corn and soybeans. Green Plains Inc., formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc., is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GPRE. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Plains has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $35.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $38.13.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $724.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.41 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Green Plains will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Green Plains news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,524.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $61,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,665.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,300 shares of company stock worth $2,161,130. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 31.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 4,114.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Green Plains by 114.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

