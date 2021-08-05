Zacks: Analysts Expect Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $448.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) to report sales of $448.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $451.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $445.00 million. Maxar Technologies reported sales of $439.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.81 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 15.40%. Maxar Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share.

MAXR has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

In related news, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $696,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 862.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 76.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxar Technologies stock opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $58.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -2.07%.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

