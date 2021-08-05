State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 45,700 Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its stake in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 45,700 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARDX. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ardelyx by 66.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ardelyx in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ardelyx by 491.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 8,306 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the first quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARDX opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $9.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 812.17% and a negative return on equity of 78.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARDX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Ardelyx from $6.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush cut Ardelyx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen set a $7.70 target price on Ardelyx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Ardelyx from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

