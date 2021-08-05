Morgan Stanley Has $34.16 Million Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 671,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,275 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 5.19% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $34,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 42,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 116.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 31,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JHML opened at $55.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.56. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $40.02 and a 12 month high of $55.92.

