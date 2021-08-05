Morgan Stanley Trims Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 302,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.23% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $33,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $740,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,495,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF stock opened at $95.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.38. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $77.84 and a twelve month high of $122.48.

