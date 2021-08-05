State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $750,000 Position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,802 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 127,529 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 28,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,910 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 22,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,015 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 60,355 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 7,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $73,341.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 364,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,134.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Woodrow sold 17,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $166,665.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 491,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,772,186.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,107 shares of company stock worth $573,338 in the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRTK. Zacks Investment Research cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. WBB Securities raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paratek Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Shares of PRTK stock opened at $5.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $254.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.53. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $11.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.36.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.83 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

